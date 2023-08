#6 Amedeus Music - Finger Lakes, R7 (21:09)

AMEDEUS MUSIC has a decent chance on these terms and is taken as the selection to land this allowance contest. Majestic Frontier arrives here in a very good vein of form and could well emerge as best of the remainder. Co Conspirator has a good strike-rate and also needs a closer look.

#1 Nikolaou - Fort Erie, R1 (21:30)

NIKOLAOU has joined a barn with a strong record here and can make a winning start for new connections. Raging Bear has a similar profile but may have to settle for second best on barn debut. Grand Gizmo is likely to go forward and can outrun his odds.

#9 Central Love - Finger Lakes, R8 (21:38)

CENTRAL LOVE got off the mark in good style last time and can follow up kept to this lowly level. Codys Express is likely to be in the mix as well if putting his best foot forward. Gonna Be Dancing did too much too soon from the widest gate last time and can get back on track from this better draw.