Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#7 A Ring Thing - Gulfstream Park, R3 (18:09)

A RING THING must have a good chance on these terms and looks the one to get on board with. Andie One looks to have been found a good spot off the back of a good run last time and seems sure to go well too. What A Knockout can't be left out of calculations either.

#3 Strawberry Sundae - Fair Grounds, R4 (20:15)

STRAWBERRY SUNDAE has been in good heart of late and looks the clear pick at the weights. Drewsilla returned with a fine success last time and should go close again. Guitar Woman is another who could go well at a big price.

#2 Aviator Nation - Turf Paradise, R3 (20:40)

AVIATOR NATION gets class relief and looks best at the weights in this lowly maiden claimer. Class Compounds looks second best on the pick of his efforts, while Off To The Races can see out the three.