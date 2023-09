Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#1 Work Hard - Delaware Park, R8 (21:00)

WORK HARD has finished runner-up twice already and should finally be able to take advantage of this class relief. Rubys Flash is also facing an easier assignment than last time and can fill the runner-up spot for his powerful barn. Style Me Royal can make the places on debut.

#6 Silent Ghost - Woodbine, R1 (21:50)

SILENT GHOST gets significant class relief and is the clear pick at the weights to resume winning ways. Airy Fairy may find this easier than of late and is the pick of the remainder. Fresh Dreams won the last time she ran on a synthetic surface and can see out the places.

#4 Loaded Vixen - Woodbine, R5 (23:53)

LOADED VIXEN has won twice from four starts this season and looks to have the best prospects. Lady Maeve enters calculations on strike rate alone and should also give a good account. Lois Len was third to the selection last time and may have to settle for more of the same.