#7 Forty Comets - Laurel Park, R2 (17:56)

FORTY COMETS won a better class of claimer at Parx last month and can quickly follow up. Dialing Dixie beat the remainder hands down last time and could well emerge as best of the rest. Backatya commands a second look as well.

#4 Frango Electrico - Belterra Park, R1 (18:25)

FRANGO ELECTRICO's sole success came on dirt and she returns to the surface whilst getting class relief. She looks the one to beat. Taboo Hoo clocked a good time on latest start and appeals most of the rest.

#3 Condemnation - Belterra Park, R5 (20:25)

CONDEMNATION gets class relief here and should find this an easier assignment than last time. Chocolate Rabbit also has less on plate here and appeals as best of the remainder. Pecks Not Bad can't be discounted if stepping up on recent run.