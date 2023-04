#7 Cocktail Dreaming - Laurel Park, R2 (17:55)

COCKTAIL DREAMING made a winning start for this barn last time and seems likely to take the beating once again. Don't Tell Deren has pieces of form that make her interesting and should go well too. Vegas Wild Cat can make the minor money at a big price.

#2 Goodafternoonoscar - Laurel Park, R3 (18:25)

GOODAFTERNOONOSCAR has hit the board on each start and looks the one to aim at. His barn are in a good vein of form at present, giving strength to the selection. Sheriff Ronnie clocked a good time on latest start and is the pick of the remainder.

#1 Albertano - Laurel Park, R6 (19:50)

ALBERTANO arrives here having won his last two starts and holds very strong claims attempting the hat-trick. He also had several of these behind last time, so they have work to do to reverse form. El Hermano has gone well the last twice and can do so again. Curlington can take some of the minor money.