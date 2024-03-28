Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 28 March

Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

EUPHIMA is facing an easier assignment than of late and looks to have good claims of landing a first turf success. Bossy Diva has a top jockey booked and can make her presence felt, while Drum Roll also commands a second look on the back of last effort.

COUNT DRACULA has drawn low for a barn doing well at this venue and can gain a second success from just four starts. Willy D's has to be taken seriously arriving on the back of a fine effort, while Maximus Magic also makes the shortlist.

PRINCE COLTON gets significant class relief in this spot and should make a bold show to earn his diploma. Heavy Hitter is turned out again quickly after showing best form yet last time and should give another good account. No Manches returns after an absence and cannot be discounted completely.