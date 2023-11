Three best bets in North America from Timeform

#7 Lost Bikini - Churchill Downs, R1 (17:00)

LOST BIKINI gets class relief and is the barn's sole runner at this venue today, so she makes makes most appeal in this spot. Commanders Palace is interesting on dirt debut and can come out best of the remainder. Sunday Grace may be suited by stretching out in distance and is also entitled to a closer look.

#7 Wesley Thomas - Delaware Park, R3 (17:30)

WESLEY THOMAS has been knocking on the door of late and looks the one to beat in this maiden claimer. Castlecove Spirit took a big step forward on second start last time and is likely to be on the premises as well. Awesome Friend deserves some consideration too.

#9 Pink Sunset - Delaware Park, R5 (18:30)

PINK SUNSET looked to have turned a corner down in this class last time and is of major interest on barn debut. Divine Promise gets class relief and is the one for the forecast. Bionic Kat may do better than of late and can complete the places.