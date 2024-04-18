Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 18 April
Timeform pick out the three best bets from the US on Thursday.
Gulfstream Park - R3 (19:14) - #2 Proverb
PROVERB clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago and can add to his fine record at this venue. Uranium has been running well on the dirt of late and can chase the selection home. Doc Amster could go well at a bigger price.
Keeneland - R4 (19:36) - #3 Certified Loverboy
CERTIFIED LOVERBOY gets class relief and appeals as being the one to beat on these terms. Our Dream Rye'd is of more interest than last time at this distance and should go close back on dirt, whilst Smile Mon deserves some consideration too.
Keeneland - R8 (21:44) - #2 Secret Rules
SECRET RULES can make the most of an advantageous draw in gate two and land this claimer for a barn who've made a good start to this meet. Born Flawless has a top jockey booked and can make a quick return to winning ways, whilst The Distractor gets significant class relief and can see out the three.
