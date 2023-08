Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Free bet for customers betting £5 on multis. T&Cs apply.

#5 Pachanga Loca - Belterra Park, R2 (17:35)

PACHANGA LOCA shaped well back at this level when second last time and looks the one to go with. Holiday Decision made every yard a winning one last time and is taken for the forecast. Quickly Desire can come out best of the rest.

#6 Squid - Belterra Park, R4 (18:35)

SQUID won a stakes race here in June and has an excellent chance at the weights in this spot. Wildcat Lady represents a strong barn and can chase the selection home. A Smile A Day isn't ruled out of it if back on song.

#8 She's A Mia - Delaware Park, R7 (20:30)

SHE'S A MIA comes here from the New York racing circuit and can resume winning ways after her recent return to action. Faccia Bella is a player at this level and should go close too. Izzybella won here last time and also comes into the reckoning.