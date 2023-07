#4 Hot Dame - Belterra Park, R4 (19:55)

HOT DAME looks the clear pick at the weights and is the selection in this starter allowance. Talk Radio has an excellent strike rate at this track and is the pick of the remainder. Memphis Cash Queen gets significant class relief and can get in the mix.

#1 Darling Donna - Penn National, R1 (23:00)

DARLING DONNA hasn't run badly in defeat the last twice and looks to have every chance of coming out on top. Organized Chaos makes appeal on barn debut and looks the likeliest runner-up. Schnuer Will should also be thereabouts.

#6 Flat Out Vixen - Woodbine, R5 (23:52)

FLAT OUT VIXEN was successful on penultimate start and must have a good chance to resume winning ways on these terms. Sailor's Passion should find the return to this distance a good move and appeals most of the rest. Finalist can't be discounted if back to form.