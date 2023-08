Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#2 Flat Out Flying - Delaware Park, R4 (19:00)

FLAT OUT FLYING has been placed on each start this season and can get off the mark for the year here. No Salt was a clear winner after a 5-month break last time but may have to settle for second best. Passage of Lines can't be ignored either getting class relief.

#6 Alvy - Delaware Park, R8 (21:00)

ALVY gets class relief and must have a good chance of resuming winning ways on these terms. Much Better represents a jockey/trainer combo with a very good record here and appeals most of the rest. Sir Smoak is also an interesting runner if putting last run behind him.

#6 Bertrada - Hawthorne, R4 (21:51)

BERTRADA drops back into a low-grade claimer and looks the clear pick at the weights. Timeless Glory arrives here in a very good vein of form and ought to go close as well. On A Tour also requires a closer look after a couple of placed efforts.