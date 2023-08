Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#7 Eldest Son - Delaware Park, R3 (18:30)

ELDEST SON is weighted to go well and can gain a third success for his red-hot barn. Assume Nothing represents connections with a fine record in this type of race and should also give a good account. Goodafternoonoscar was one place behind the selection last time and deserves respect as well.

#3 No Name Dude - Gulfstream Park, R8 (21:20)

NO NAME DUDE was no factor in a stakes race last time and this looks like a good spot for a first success for this barn. Grand Bey should come on for reappearance last month and can chase the selection home. Cheerful Charlie has form in the book and can outrun his odds.

#3 Big And Classy - Gulfstream Park, R9 (21:49)

BIG AND CLASSY found his win streak come to an end when second in a graded stakes last time and sets a good standard in this class. Big Daddy Dave was impressive in the mud last time and is a danger if in the same form. Avant Glory is likely to be in the mix as well.