Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 23 March

Fair Grounds (US) 23rd Mar (R11 1m1f Grd2 Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 23 March, 10.08pm
|V Vs Dream
|Midsummer March
|Tarifa
|Intricate
|Our Pretty Woman
|Accommodate Eva
Timeform highlight the best bets at in the US on Saturday.
QUEEN ARELLA comes into this on a winning streak and looks sure to be there at the death once again. Playera is difficult to overlook in view of strike rate here but may have to settle for second best, while Wheelingndealing can see out the three.
ACCOMMODATE EVA thumped the opposition in a similar contest last time and looks the pick at the weights. Clearly A Test has form to reverse with the selection but can come out best of the rest. Platinum Minit is improving with racing and can chase the first two home.
TARIFA is progressing into a smart filly and can follow up her recent Grade 2 success in the slop last time. Intricate is ridden by a rider who is no stranger to success on the big day and can chase the selection home once again, while V V's Dream is also respected.
Saturday 23 March, 10.08pm
