Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#7 Sway'sinmydna - Pimlico, R1 (17:25)

SWAY'SINMYDNA gets class relief and on the back of a good recent workout gets the vote. Neutral has an excellent chance at the weights and is likely also to go close back on dirt. Saloon was beaten just a nose last time and can see out the places.

#5 Hardly Mischievous - Belterra Park, R3 (18:05)

HARDLY MISCHIEVOUS has an excellent chance at the weights and looks the one to aim at. Ann Kor didn't see out the trip having chased the strong pace last time and can get back on track. Get Clear has a good record on dirt and returns to the surface.

#3 Paradise Pride - Pimlico, R3 (18:28)

PARADISE PRIDE has a good record for this barn and completed the four-timer last time. He's kept at the same level as last time and should be hard to beat again. Sicilia Mike arrives here in a very good vein of form and should also give another good account. Velvet Ghost also commands consideration at a bigger price.