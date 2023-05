#9 Munnys Gold - Churchill Downs, R7 (19:09)

A range of ability on show in this Grade 2. MUNNYS GOLD has looked out of the top drawer by winning all her three starts by clear daylight. She is ready for the rise in class and is hard to oppose. Red Carpet Ready is ridden by a jockey who excels on the big occasion and as a graded winner already appeals as best of the rest. Sabra Tuff makes her first start of the season but can be right in the mix as well.

#4 Secret Oath - Churchill Downs, R9 (21:04)

SECRET OATH has returned at the top of her game and can land another course success a year on from winning the Kentucky Oaks. Society can put up stiff resistance if back to her very best and rates a massive danger. Search Results can edge out Pauline's Pearl for third in what shapes as being an interesting Grade 1.

#4 Southlawn - Churchill Downs, R11 (22:51)

Quite an open-looking running of the Kentucky Oaks. A chance is taken on Norm Casse's SOUTHLAWN to confirm the rate of improvement she's shown lately. She's quite versatile with regards to her run style and a patient ride may pay dividends in what should be a well-run contest. Wet Paint represents a barn in good form and continues on the up but may have to settle for second here. Wonder Wheel has been a shade disappointing so far this year but she has the form in the book to play her part.