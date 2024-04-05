Tony Calvin Tips

Serial Winners

Daryl Carter Tips

Kevin Blake Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 5 April

US Racing
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform highlight the best bets in the US on Friday.

GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5

New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.

Laurel Park (US) 5th Apr (R8 1m Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Friday 5 April, 9.07pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Quints Brew
Formal Affair
American War Hero
Masakado
Workislife
Goodbye Note
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin backs 10/1 Duty Of Care on favourite course

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Grand National Antepost Tips: Alan Dudman's three to follow at Aintree

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Aintree Grand National 2024: Daryl Carter's runner-by-runner guide and 1,2,3,4,5 prediction for the big one

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore: Capulet sets the standard at Chelmsford on Saturday

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls: Hoping for a stroll in the Park for Kruger at Uttoxeter

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ultimate Guide to Betting on the Grand National 2024: Tips, Odds and Predictions

More Horse Racing Tips