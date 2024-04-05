Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 5 April

Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

LET'S CONNECT was disqualified after passing the post in front last time and seems the one they have to beat in this spot. Shamu gets class relief and could well come out best of the rest, whilst Red Haired Gal is another worth looking at.

PACO THE TACO MAN was a good second last time and is taken to land a third career success. Dublshotofcourage looks the barn pick on jockey bookings and could well emerge as best of the remainder. Get Like Mike also demands scrutiny on the pick of his efforts.

QUINT'S BREW made all on debut and looks the one to be on second time up in this spot. Workislife has improved with racing but may have to settle for second best, whilst Masakado can see out the three at a big price.