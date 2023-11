Three best bets at the Breeders' Cup from Timeform

#7 Tamara - Santa Anita, R6 (21:40)

Three unbeaten fillies head the contenders. TAMARA is bred to be the part and can land her second Grade 1 on the spin. Candied had to battle last time and may have to settle for second best on this occasion. Just F Y I has bags of potential but hasn't been helped by the draw.

#10 Muth - Santa Anita, R8 (23:00)

MUTH, who cost $2,000,000 at the sales, is a perfect two from two at this track and can confirm the impression of his American Pharoah success. Timberlake looks a tough opponent, but he may find the selection too good after a couple of hard races. Locked is going the right way and can be in the mix.

#2 River Tiber - Santa Anita, R9 (23:40)

This is shaping up to be a straight shootout between the Aidan O'Brien-trained pair RIVER TIBER and Unquestionable. Preference is for the former, who boosts a likeable profile for this race, looks to have the stronger form and is the choice of Ryan Moore. Carson's Run has the widest draw but can emerge best of the rest.