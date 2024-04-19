Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 19 April

Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

FULMINEO has built up a good profile on the turf and looks the pick at the weights in this allowance contest. Running River is difficult to overlook in view of strike rate here and looks the likeliest to finish second, whilst Mission Man could run well after a break.

SOFSTER is less up against it on this occasion and can gain a second career success in this claimer. Survival Rose seems sure to go well once again, whilst Amirati also commands respect in this spot.

GREEK ORDER was a progressive sort when trained in Britain and has to be considered on first start for new barn and jumps out as the obvious selection. Dude N Colorado has less on plate here than in last race and looks the likeliest to finish second on first start for new trainer, whilst Freedom's Way can once again take third.