#2 Ridgepointe - Tampa Bay Downs, R4 (19:03)

RIDGEPOINTE gets class relief and must have a good chance on these terms. He has a good strike-rate and can add to that here. Inter Miami has less on plate here than in last race and can emerge best of the rest. Carmenootz is also an interesting runner at a big price.

#7 Wild Express - Sam Houston, R3 (19:54)

WILD EXPRESS has shown enough previously to land a contest such as this and looks the one to beat. Dashyns Dream is interesting if able to repeat her effort when second last time, while Witsec comes here on the back of a couple of good efforts.

#10 Directional - Sam Houston, R6 (21:15)

DIRECTIONAL is on a run of second-placed efforts and is taken to go one better in this weak contest. Weird Year can go well at a price if all is well after his last run, while Euroeast has plenty of miles on the clock but can't be ruled out of the places.