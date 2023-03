#3 Tiz Herself - Tampa Bay Downs, R2 (17:50)

TIZ HERSELF has won easily in similar company the last twice and looks well up to landing the hat-trick. Sneaky Cheeky followed her home last time and can do so again. Pretty Rachel arrives in good form and can make the places once more.

#9 Super Quality - Aqueduct, R8 (21:59)

SUPER QUALITY finally earned his diploma last time very easily and a repeat would make him the one to beat. The Cobbler takes a steep drop in grade in this race and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home. Johnselectricride can see out the 1-2-3.

#4 Street Ruckus - Santa Anita, R7 (23:40)

STREET RUCKUS is weighted to go well and holds most appeal. He hasn't won for a while but this looks an easier spot than of late. Finneus is ridden by one of the best in the business and can fill the runner-up slot. Mobou is back on dirt and can follow them home.