Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 1 March

Three best bets in the US from Timeform

ROYAL WHISPER has less on plate here than in last race and is taken to land the spoils after having gone very close the last twice. Mama G's Wish arrives here in a very good vein of form and is likely to be thereabouts as well. Lady Serenity gets class relief and is another worth looking at.

LLAMARADA looks the clear pick at the weights and can finally earn her diploma at the seventh attempt. Mas Vino is ridden by one of the best in the business and appeals as best of the rest, while Musthavebeenlove gets class relief and should find this spot more to her liking.

REDDINGTON has won his last three starts and looks set to add to that record for a trainer bang in form. Centavo is in a bit deeper after winning the last twice and is taken to chase the selection home, while Rungius is another who demands consideration.