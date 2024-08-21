Thursday Racing Tips: Queen of The Pride the one to beat on Day Two of York Ebor Festival

Blue For You of interest back at York

Queen of The Pride ready for Group 1 level

Sea Just In Time looks an exciting prospect

Elnajmm is a very worthy favourite for this competitive handicap having looked well ahead of his mark in two win so far this season and it is interesting that he also holds a Group 1 entry.

However, stall 17 does him no favours, so it could be worth taking him on with Blue For You, whose last three wins have all come over this course and distance.

He actually won this race two years ago from a 3 lb lower mark and he looked as good as ever when resuming winning ways here two starts back. Blue For You wasn't in quite the same form at Goodwood last time, but that probably isn't an ideal track for him, and he is expected to bounce back to form returned to this venue.

Blue For You remains on a fair enough mark and he's seemingly the pick of Danny Tudhope.

Recommended Bet Back Blue For You in the 15:00 York SBK 9/1

Queen Of The Pride is a very important home bred for connections with an excellent pedigree - by Roaring Lion out of multiple Group 1 winner Simple Verse - and she is improving in leaps and bounds this season.

She showed the benefit of her reappearance when opening her account for the season in a Group 3 at Haydock in June and she took a big step forward when following up in the Lancashire Oaks at the same course last month.

Queen of The Pride again had Sea Theme - who has won since - behind her on that occasion and she had plenty in hand, just pushed out in the closing stages to beat a thriving, progressive filly. She looks ready for the top level now and is expected to improve further to complete a hat-trick.

Recommended Bet Back Queen of The Pride in the 15:35 York SBK 11/4

William Haggas has a good record in this race, his latest win coming with Sea Theme 12 months ago, and his representative in this year's renewal, Sea Just In Time, has the right sort of profile.

She has an excellent middle-distance pedigree and, though she wasn't that strong in the market, she looked a well above-average filly when making a winning debut at Newmarket in May.

Sea Just In Time was all the rage in the betting up in grade on her next start but was unsuited by a steady gallop at Goodwood, and she got back on track back down in class at Kempton last time, not needing to improve but easily dispatching of a useful rival.

She is totally unexposed at this trip, has Group 1 entries, and remains open to any amount of improvement, so she is well worth another try at this level.