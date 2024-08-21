Thursday Racing Tips: Queen of The Pride the one to beat on Day Two of York Ebor Festival
Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the racing at York on Thursday with three selections on the second day of York's Ebor Festival...
-
Blue For You of interest back at York
-
Queen of The Pride ready for Group 1 level
-
Sea Just In Time looks an exciting prospect
Listen to Day Two York Ebor Festival Racing Only Bettor Tips...
Blue For You can topple well-fancied favourite
Blue For You (Ire)
- J: Daniel Tudhope
- T: David O'Meara
- F: 070-40010
Elnajmm is a very worthy favourite for this competitive handicap having looked well ahead of his mark in two win so far this season and it is interesting that he also holds a Group 1 entry.
However, stall 17 does him no favours, so it could be worth taking him on with Blue For You, whose last three wins have all come over this course and distance.
He actually won this race two years ago from a 3 lb lower mark and he looked as good as ever when resuming winning ways here two starts back. Blue For You wasn't in quite the same form at Goodwood last time, but that probably isn't an ideal track for him, and he is expected to bounce back to form returned to this venue.
Blue For You remains on a fair enough mark and he's seemingly the pick of Danny Tudhope.
It's time for Queen Of The Pride to shine
Queen Of The Pride
- J: Oisin Murphy
- T: John & Thady Gosden
- F: 81-211
Queen Of The Pride is a very important home bred for connections with an excellent pedigree - by Roaring Lion out of multiple Group 1 winner Simple Verse - and she is improving in leaps and bounds this season.
She showed the benefit of her reappearance when opening her account for the season in a Group 3 at Haydock in June and she took a big step forward when following up in the Lancashire Oaks at the same course last month.
Queen of The Pride again had Sea Theme - who has won since - behind her on that occasion and she had plenty in hand, just pushed out in the closing stages to beat a thriving, progressive filly. She looks ready for the top level now and is expected to improve further to complete a hat-trick.
Haggas can win the Galtres again
Sea Just In Time (Ire)
- J: Tom Marquand
- T: William Haggas
- F: 161
William Haggas has a good record in this race, his latest win coming with Sea Theme 12 months ago, and his representative in this year's renewal, Sea Just In Time, has the right sort of profile.
She has an excellent middle-distance pedigree and, though she wasn't that strong in the market, she looked a well above-average filly when making a winning debut at Newmarket in May.
Sea Just In Time was all the rage in the betting up in grade on her next start but was unsuited by a steady gallop at Goodwood, and she got back on track back down in class at Kempton last time, not needing to improve but easily dispatching of a useful rival.
She is totally unexposed at this trip, has Group 1 entries, and remains open to any amount of improvement, so she is well worth another try at this level.
Now read Ryan Moore's view on his rides on Day Two of York's Ebor Festival
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
York Ebor Festival Day Two Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Thursday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore Day Two York Ebor Rides: Knavesmire to bring the best out of Content in Yorkshire Oaks
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/4 Arizona to Blaze the Knavesmire on Day Two at York
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's York Big Race Verdict: Take a punt on outsider at 20/1 for Yorkshire Oaks upset
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's York Big Race Verdict: Take a punt on outsider at 20/1 for Yorkshire Oaks upset