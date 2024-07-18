Thursday Racing Tips: Naasma fancied for Derby delight says Timeform

Good opportunity for Salamanca City to break her duck

Strong traveller Humble Spark can go in again

Ladies' Derby can go to Epsom lover Naasma

She's yet to get her head in front but Salamanca City has been knocking on the door of late and can finally open her account here.

James Fanshawe's charge came agonisingly close to doing so at Yarmouth last time, travelling sweetly through the race and losing out only on the nod to Royal Velvet, going down by a nose.

She's only up a pound and looks to have been found a good opening with her team continuing to tick over nicely.

Recommended Bet Back Salamanca City in the 16:50 at Leicester SBK 13/8

He came from a long way back to win at Newcastle last time and the in-form Humble Spark is fancied to follow up.

Jim Goldie's charge is up four pounds but arrives here right at the top of his game and the form of his second behind Twoforthegutter at this track two starts ago is working out well

He's a strong traveller and while the forecast weak pace isn't ideal, he looks sure to run well and will be doing his best work late.

Recommended Bet Back Humble Spark in the 16:55 at Hamilton SBK 13/8

Becky Smith could be celebrating a notable victory on Thursday evening as she partners Naasma in the Betfred Ladies' Derby.

Her mount has returned in very good order this season winning at Windsor in April and running with credit both starts since including when fifth behind Buxted Too back at the same track last time.

She's down a pound, her marks looks workable, and she goes well at Epsom having been placed on three previous visits to the track.