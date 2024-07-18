Horse Racing Tips

Thursday Racing Tips: Naasma fancied for Derby delight says Timeform

Epson racecourse
Timeform's NAP comes in the Ladies' Derby at Epsom

Dave Ord outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Epsom, Hamilton and Leicester on Thursday...

City to find target for Fanshawe team

She's yet to get her head in front but Salamanca City has been knocking on the door of late and can finally open her account here.

James Fanshawe's charge came agonisingly close to doing so at Yarmouth last time, travelling sweetly through the race and losing out only on the nod to Royal Velvet, going down by a nose.

She's only up a pound and looks to have been found a good opening with her team continuing to tick over nicely.

Recommended Bet

Back Salamanca City in the 16:50 at Leicester

SBK13/8

Bright Spark in Hamilton finale

He came from a long way back to win at Newcastle last time and the in-form Humble Spark is fancied to follow up.

Jim Goldie's charge is up four pounds but arrives here right at the top of his game and the form of his second behind Twoforthegutter at this track two starts ago is working out well

He's a strong traveller and while the forecast weak pace isn't ideal, he looks sure to run well and will be doing his best work late.

Recommended Bet

Back Humble Spark in the 16:55 at Hamilton

SBK13/8

Derby delight awaits Naasma

Becky Smith could be celebrating a notable victory on Thursday evening as she partners Naasma in the Betfred Ladies' Derby.

Her mount has returned in very good order this season winning at Windsor in April and running with credit both starts since including when fifth behind Buxted Too back at the same track last time.

She's down a pound, her marks looks workable, and she goes well at Epsom having been placed on three previous visits to the track.

Recommended Bet

Back Naasma in the 19:35 at Epsom

SBK4/1

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

