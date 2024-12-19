Horse Racing Tips

Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a sectional eye-catcher

Horse racing at Chelmsford
The runners prepare to turn for home at Chelmsford

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Chelmsford, Exeter and Ffos Las on Thursday.

  • Haut Folin can capitalise on reduced mark

  • Issam bidding to back up last year's win

  • Sunlit Uplands can build on promising debut

Horse In Focus Haut Folin holds clear claims on ratings

Haut Folin ended last season out of form but he fell in the weights as a result and shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up on his return at Lingfield ten days ago.

Haut Folin was beaten only half a length in second in a race that should provide solid form for the grade and that earned him the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one to be interested in again.

He's well treated able to run off the same mark here and is 5 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings based on the form he showed when successful over this course and distance last season.

Recommended Bet

Back Haut Folin in the 14:07 at Ffos Las

SBK6/4

Horses For Courses Issam can enhance Exeter record

Connections will be hoping Issam can win the extended two-and-a-quarter mile handicap hurdle at Exeter for the second year in a row and enhance his excellent record at Exeter.

Issam is two from two over Thursday's course and distance, while he was runner-up over a shorter trip on his only other outing at the track, and he has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness at the venue.

He was disappointing at Newbury last time but had shaped encouragingly when fourth in the Welsh Champion Hurdle on his reappearance and he could still be fairly treated based on the form he showed when beating some useful rivals at Wincanton last season.

Recommended Bet

Back Issam in the 14:30 at Exeter

SBK15/8

Sectional upgrade points to Sunlit Uplands

Sunlit Uplands looked unlucky not to make a winning start to her career when runner-up over this course and distance in October as she finished with a flourish from an unpromising position and probably would have won in another stride.

Sunlit Uplands looked like the best horse in the race and sectional times back up that view as she earned a 13lb upgrade, 8lb higher than any of her rivals.

As well as earning Timeform's Sectional Timing Flag, she was also awarded the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform's reporter and looks capable of taking a big step forward.

Recommended Bet

Back Sunlit Uplands in the 16:40 at Chelmsford

SBK7/4

Recommended bets

