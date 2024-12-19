Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a sectional eye-catcher

Haut Folin can capitalise on reduced mark

Issam bidding to back up last year's win

Sunlit Uplands can build on promising debut

Haut Folin ended last season out of form but he fell in the weights as a result and shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up on his return at Lingfield ten days ago.

Haut Folin was beaten only half a length in second in a race that should provide solid form for the grade and that earned him the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one to be interested in again.

He's well treated able to run off the same mark here and is 5 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings based on the form he showed when successful over this course and distance last season.

Recommended Bet Back Haut Folin in the 14:07 at Ffos Las SBK 6/4

Connections will be hoping Issam can win the extended two-and-a-quarter mile handicap hurdle at Exeter for the second year in a row and enhance his excellent record at Exeter.

Issam is two from two over Thursday's course and distance, while he was runner-up over a shorter trip on his only other outing at the track, and he has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness at the venue.

He was disappointing at Newbury last time but had shaped encouragingly when fourth in the Welsh Champion Hurdle on his reappearance and he could still be fairly treated based on the form he showed when beating some useful rivals at Wincanton last season.

Recommended Bet Back Issam in the 14:30 at Exeter SBK 15/8

Sunlit Uplands looked unlucky not to make a winning start to her career when runner-up over this course and distance in October as she finished with a flourish from an unpromising position and probably would have won in another stride.

Sunlit Uplands looked like the best horse in the race and sectional times back up that view as she earned a 13lb upgrade, 8lb higher than any of her rivals.

As well as earning Timeform's Sectional Timing Flag, she was also awarded the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform's reporter and looks capable of taking a big step forward.

Recommended Bet Back Sunlit Uplands in the 16:40 at Chelmsford SBK 7/4

