Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know plus Horse In Focus nap

Bangor runner-up expected to stamp her class

Bang-in-form Skelton to add further success

Seven Barrows top-weight potentially well-treated

This looks an up-to-scratch renewal of this Warwick listed chase, with the very progressive mare Telepathique, a winner at the track on her most recent visit last month (also won a bumper there in 2023) and Sefton Novices' Hurdle third Cherie d'Am just two of several to consider strongly, however all of them appear to have You Wear It Well to beat according to weight-adjusted ratings on which she is 3 lb clear.

A 'Horse In Focus', she produced a very strong timefigure when runner-up on her recent chasing debut, shaping best when 1¾ lengths second to Shecouldbeanything in a listed mares' event at Bangor last month, jumping well but doing too much too soon and the winner rattling home with the two horses split wide apart across the run-in.

The longer trip here will suit as she stays an easy 3m and - sure to progress as a chaser - she's fancied to see off a competitive field before moving on to bigger and better things (as short as 25/1 for the mares' chase at the Cheltenham Festival).

Recommended Bet Back You Wear It Well in 13:55 Warwick SBK 4/5

Dan Skelton - who has the Timeform 'Hot Trainers' flag at present - has his horses in rude health, with a 29% strike-rate so far (+14.30 level stakes profit) in December and he has enjoyed plenty of success at Warwick over the years, picking up over £1million in prize-money alone.

He has eight entries for Thursday's meeting at Warwick (as well as one at Taunton) and one of the most solid appears to be Mr Hope Street in the handicap hurdle at 14:25.

The six-year-old Jetaway gelding has improved rapidly since stepping up to more suitable distances in handicaps and he had something in hand at Southwell nine days ago so, if the race doesn't come too soon, he could be tough to beat for all that this is a stronger race thanks to the likes of Don't Tell Su and Moon Over Mexico who could emerge as the main dangers.

Recommended Bet Back Mr Hope Street in 14:25 Warwick SBK 2/1

Paul Nicholls has a 32% strike-rate at Taunton over the last five years, so his pair of Him Malaya and the long-absent Paso Doble are both respected, but Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Choccabloc resumed his progress when chasing home a more seasoned novice at Ayr on his final start back in the spring and, appealing as the type to go forward again this term, he could be the answer on handicap debut from a BHA mark of 128.

He was originally engaged this weekend in a more competitive handicap but should be a real force to be reckoned with in this easier race and the good ground looks to be more in his favour than conditions he would have otherwise faced.

The improving five-year-old Wilful and the thriving eight-year-old Getalead make the shortlist but Choccabloc has a couple of lbs in hand in terms of weight-adjusted ratings and is fancied to see off C&D winner Ilanz who has the Timeform 'Horses For Courses' flag on his return to Taunton.

Recommended Bet Back Choccabloc in 14:40 Taunton SBK 3/1

