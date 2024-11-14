Horse Racing Tips

Thursday Racing Tips: Flying Fletcher can take step forward say Timeform

Horse racing at Chelmsford
Chelmsford hosts the evening action on Thursday

Tony McFadden provides the Timeform view on the action at Chelmsford, Market Rasen and Taunton on Thursday...

  • Mordred in better form than recent figures suggest

  • Eyed's form has been given a boost

  • Flying Fletcher can follow up recent win

Mordred is on a fair mark

Mordred missed all of last season but shaped as if retaining all of his ability when third in a handicap chase at Uttoxeter in July on his stable debut and first start for 17 months.

Mordred was still upsides until making a bad mistake at the final fence at Uttoxeter, and a late error also cost him when he had to settle for second at Newton Abbot on his following outing.

He's not been as competitive the last twice but he's not been seen to best effect on either occasion and is probably in better heart than the bare form of those two efforts would suggest.

He goes back hurdling from a fair-looking mark based on the pick of his efforts for his former yards and is 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet

Back Mordred in the 13:05 at Taunton

SBK11/2

Eyed could still do better for new stable

Eyed found one too good when runner-up on his reappearance and first start for Hughie Morrison (previously with Paul Webber) at Wincanton last month and that effort seems better after the winner, Camino Rocio, won off a 7 lb higher mark at Huntingdon on Tuesday.

Eyed, who had been given a breathing operation prior to his return, matched the pick of his previous form at Wincanton and could still do better for his new stable.

He's well treated off the same mark as last time and is 2 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here.

Recommended Bet

Back Eyed in the 14:05 at Market Rasen

SBK15/8

Flying Fletcher is a sprinter going the right way

Fantasy Master is 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here as he's able to run off a lower mark on the all-weather than on turf, though he does need to prove he's nearly as effective on a synthetic surface.

There are no worries on that score with Flying Fletcher who was an emphatic winner of a six-furlong handicap at Newcastle on his final start last year and also impressed over that course and distance last week on only his second start in 2024.

Flying Fletcher travelled well in rear and quickened to lead inside the final half-furlong, ultimately pulling two and a half lengths clear for a convincing win that can be upgraded given the steady early gallop.

That performance earned him Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one who will remain of interest, and he still has the Timeform 'p' to show he's likely to improve again. He is well treated under a penalty.

Recommended Bet

Back Flying Fletcher in the 19:30 at Chelmsford

SBK6/4

