Thursday Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's trio of tips at Musselburgh, Nottingham and Worcester
John Ingles outlines the Timeform view on Thursday's racing at Musselburgh, Nottingham and Worcester...
Timeform highlight three selections for Thursday's racing
Yorkshire remains capable of better
Bucko's Boy is fresh after a break
Havagomecca to add another course success
Yorkshire to go one better
Yorkshire (Ire)
- J: Callum Rodriguez
- T: Edward Bethell
- F: 31/1255-12
Yorkshire has made an excellent start to his four-year-old campaign for Ed Bethell and can get back to winning ways in the 15:45 at Nottingham.
He hasn't had that much racing and resumed with an improved effort at Thirsk last month when running on to share the spoils on the line with Diamondonthehill having been denied a run when first trying to improve. Yorkshire was then involved in another photo finish at Doncaster last time and again did well in the circumstances but this time had to settle for second, a short head behind Silver Samurai, after he was caught further back than ideal.
Bunbury Cup entry Yorkshire is still unexposed - he has the Timeform 'p' for likely improver - and also has the Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one to still be interested in. He can get his head back in front off just a 1lb higher mark than last time.
Bucko's Boy to bounce back
Bucko's Boy
- J: Gavin Sheehan
- T: Jamie Snowden
- F: 347/31120-
There are some useful types in Worcester's staying handicap hurdle (19:25) and a chance is taken on Jamie Snowden's runner Bucko's Boy to make a winning return to action.
He proved better than ever when returning from a break and a breathing operation to win a couple of races at Bangor and Stratford last August, doing so convincingly on the first occasion. He then ran well to finish runner-up when bidding for the hat-trick at Kelso but reportedly lost a shoe when trailing home at Cheltenham on his latest outing in October.
Presumably freshened up since with another summer campaign in mind, Bucko's Boy can bounce back in an open-looking contest.
Havagomecca the form pick dropped in class
Havagomecca
- J: Connor Beasley
- T: Michael Dods
- F: 50756-797
Michael Dods's five-furlong specialist Havagomecca has gained her two most recent victories at Musselburgh and she can record another win at the track in the final contest (20:45) on their evening card.
She's looking a very well-handicapped mare now on her best form, fully a stone lower than when successful here last May, and drops into a 0-60 for the first time. That, of course, reflects the fact that she hasn't been performing at her best lately, but she shaped as though in reasonable heart in first-time blinkers when making much of the running in a fillies' contest at Thirsk last week.
Down in grade, Havagomecca looks capable of giving weight all round to inferior rivals in the weakest handicap she's contested.
Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Royal Ascot preview
Recommended bets
