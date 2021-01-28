Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 28 January

#6 African Adventure - Vaal R5 (12:45 GMT)

African Adventure was in good form towards the end of last year, winning over a longer trip at Turffontein and improving in defeat over this distance at the same course. This looks a good opportunity for him and he could yet have more to offer. Hero's Honour can emerge best of the rest.

#7 Vars Vicky - Vaal R6 (13:20 GMT)

Vars Vicky was progressive last year, winning two of his four starts, really impressing in a minor event at Turffontein in August. He shaped well in defeat on his most recent start at this course last time, and stands out a mile on form in this field. There should be more to come from Vars Vicky and he is a confident selection ahead of Your Pace Or Mine.

#9 Samoa - Vaal R8 (14:40 GMT)

Samoa is holding her form well of late, and was arguably better than ever when finishing third over six furlongs at this course last time. She is a previous winner over this course and distance and will be hard to keep out of the frame. Varina is also considered, while Sweet Future looks a worth favourite.

