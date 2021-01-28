To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Thursday 28 January

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Thursday

Timeform select the three best bets at the Vaal on Thursday...

"...he is a confident selection..."

Timeform on Vars Vicky

#6 African Adventure - Vaal R5 (12:45 GMT)

African Adventure was in good form towards the end of last year, winning over a longer trip at Turffontein and improving in defeat over this distance at the same course. This looks a good opportunity for him and he could yet have more to offer. Hero's Honour can emerge best of the rest.

#7 Vars Vicky - Vaal R6 (13:20 GMT)

Vars Vicky was progressive last year, winning two of his four starts, really impressing in a minor event at Turffontein in August. He shaped well in defeat on his most recent start at this course last time, and stands out a mile on form in this field. There should be more to come from Vars Vicky and he is a confident selection ahead of Your Pace Or Mine.

#9 Samoa - Vaal R8 (14:40 GMT)

Samoa is holding her form well of late, and was arguably better than ever when finishing third over six furlongs at this course last time. She is a previous winner over this course and distance and will be hard to keep out of the frame. Varina is also considered, while Sweet Future looks a worth favourite.

Vaal (RSA) 28th Jan (R5 2400m Stks)

Thursday 28 January, 12.45pm

Back Lay
Barahin
Divine Odyssey
Out Of Your League
Heros Honour
Imperial Ruby
African Adventure
Glider Pilot
Chitengo
Vaal (RSA) 28th Jan (R6 1450m Hcap)

Thursday 28 January, 1.20pm

Back Lay
Kaylas Champ
In Cahoots
Nordic Rebel
Rock The Globe
Russian Prince
Vars Vicky
Vaal (RSA) 28th Jan (R8 1000m Hcap)

Thursday 28 January, 2.40pm

Back Lay
Sweet Future
Varina
Impressive Duchess
Too Phat To Fly
Mind Reader
Rainbow Haze
Madame Patrice
Samoa
Showdown Kid
Timeforthat
Great Diva
