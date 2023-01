NAP

Santonito - 15:10 Thurles

Santonito offered something to work with when fourth behind Marine Nationale on his hurdling debut at Punchestown in October and he then found only the promising Hiddenvalley Lake too strong at Naas the following month. Fitted with cheekpieces at Clonmel last month, he took another step forward to get off the mark over hurdles, showing a good attitude to get back up after losing momentum at the second-last (he was hampered by the fall of Sir Argus who looked the likely winner at the time of his departure). Santonito steps up half a mile in trip here, but his form is up there with the best on offer and his attitude will stand him in good stead, and he looks capable of progressing again.

No. 3 Santonito (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Davy Russell

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Gallyhill - 14:10 Thurles

Gallyhill shaped with encouragement when third in a novice chase over just shy of two and a half miles at Punchestown on his reappearance in November and he ran to a similar level on Timeform's figures when runner-up in a two-mile handicap chase at Fairyhouse last month, finding a last-time-out winner too strong but pulling clear of the remainder after jumping soundly in a well-run race. Gallyhill, who has held his form well since joining Gordon Elliott, still appeals as being on a competitive handicap mark after edging up 2 lb for his latest effort and he ought to be suited by stepping back up in trip.