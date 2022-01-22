To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Thurles Racing Tips: Minella Melody to call the tune

Jumps racing
Thurles stages the Irish action on Sunday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Thurles on Sunday.

"...is likely to be contesting stronger handicaps before long."

NAP

Fakir d'Alene - 15:45 Thurles

Fakir d'Alene responded well to the application of blinkers at Down Royal last month and he bolted up by 32 lengths. That was not a strong contest and it's difficult to be sure about what Fakir d'Alene achieved, but he was certainly visually impressive and the feeling is that an opening handicap mark of 132 might underestimate him. He could be a cut above these rivals and is likely to be contesting stronger handicaps before long.

NEXT BEST

Minella Melody - 14:40 Thurles

Minella Melody is the only one of these who doesn't have the benefit of chasing experience under Rules but she was a wide-margin winner on her only start in a point and her lengthy physique suggests she should thrive over fences. Minella Melody was a useful hurdler and won three times during her novice campaign in 2019/20, including a Grade 3 at Fairyhouse. She ran to an even higher level last season, albeit without winning, and she is a good recruit to chasing.

EACH-WAY

Western Sea - 14:05 Thurles

Western Sea snapped a long losing run when landing a two-and-a-quarter mile handicap chase here last month but he wasn't winning out of turn after posting a few creditable efforts. Western Sea showed a good attitude to prevail last time, rallying well under pressure to register a three-quarter-length success, and he can take advantage of this lower hurdles mark.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Fakir d'Alene @ 2.35/4 in the 15:45 at Thurles
NEXT BEST - Back Minella Melody @ 3.55/2 in the 14:40 at Thurles
EACH-WAY - Back Western Sea @ 8.07/1 in the 14:05 at Thurles

Thurles 23rd Jan (1m7f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 23 January, 2.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
The Greek
Whatsnotoknow
Western Sea
Cregane Ned
Goulane Chosen
Aarons Day
Union Park
Light Brigade
Charlie Stout
Andratx
Francois
Gaius
Pearl of The West
Cafe Con Leche
Sullane Hill
Dreamsrmadeofthis
For Everyone
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Thurles 23rd Jan (2m4f Nov Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 23 January, 2.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Minella Melody
Jeremys Flame
Darrens Hope
Robinnia
Global Equity
Ballyshannon Rose
Majestic Maid
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Thurles 23rd Jan (2m5f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 23 January, 3.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fakir Dalene
The Chapel Field
Thats Lifebuoy
Donkey Years
Goodnightngodbless
Sean Says
Soldier At War
All The Chimneys
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

