- Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
- Jockey: Mr R. James
- Age: 7
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: 132
Thurles Racing Tips: Minella Melody to call the tune
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Thurles on Sunday.
"...is likely to be contesting stronger handicaps before long."
NAP
Fakir d'Alene responded well to the application of blinkers at Down Royal last month and he bolted up by 32 lengths. That was not a strong contest and it's difficult to be sure about what Fakir d'Alene achieved, but he was certainly visually impressive and the feeling is that an opening handicap mark of 132 might underestimate him. He could be a cut above these rivals and is likely to be contesting stronger handicaps before long.
NEXT BEST
Minella Melody - 14:40 Thurles
Minella Melody is the only one of these who doesn't have the benefit of chasing experience under Rules but she was a wide-margin winner on her only start in a point and her lengthy physique suggests she should thrive over fences. Minella Melody was a useful hurdler and won three times during her novice campaign in 2019/20, including a Grade 3 at Fairyhouse. She ran to an even higher level last season, albeit without winning, and she is a good recruit to chasing.
EACH-WAY
Western Sea snapped a long losing run when landing a two-and-a-quarter mile handicap chase here last month but he wasn't winning out of turn after posting a few creditable efforts. Western Sea showed a good attitude to prevail last time, rallying well under pressure to register a three-quarter-length success, and he can take advantage of this lower hurdles mark.
Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply
Recommended bets
Thurles 23rd Jan (1m7f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 23 January, 2.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|The Greek
|Whatsnotoknow
|Western Sea
|Cregane Ned
|Goulane Chosen
|Aarons Day
|Union Park
|Light Brigade
|Charlie Stout
|Andratx
|Francois
|Gaius
|Pearl of The West
|Cafe Con Leche
|Sullane Hill
|Dreamsrmadeofthis
|For Everyone
Thurles 23rd Jan (2m4f Nov Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 23 January, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Minella Melody
|Jeremys Flame
|Darrens Hope
|Robinnia
|Global Equity
|Ballyshannon Rose
|Majestic Maid
Thurles 23rd Jan (2m5f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 23 January, 3.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fakir Dalene
|The Chapel Field
|Thats Lifebuoy
|Donkey Years
|Goodnightngodbless
|Sean Says
|Soldier At War
|All The Chimneys