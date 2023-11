A Thurles NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Thurles NAP - 13:00 - Back French Dynamite

No. 8 French Dynamite (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 5.1 Trainer: M. F. Morris, Ireland

Jockey: D. J. O'Keeffe

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

French Dynamite made a winning return over hurdes at this course last season and he went like the best horse at the weights back over fences in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on his next start.

He ran some more solid races in defeat afterwards, confirming himself a high-class chaser, and this represents a drop in class for him on his seasonal reappearance. French Dynamite comes out well at the weights and looks the one to beat on the pick of his form.

Thurles Next Best - 13:15 - Back Dorans River

No. 7 Dorans River (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: P. J. Rothwell, Ireland

Jockey: S. D. Torrens

Age: 13

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 91

Dorans River is now a 13-year-old, but he was in great form over hurdles last season, winning three of his last five starts.

He hasn't run over fences for over three years, but his mark is much lower in this sphere, and given he enjoyed an Indian summer for this yard last season, he is well worth chancing on his return to action from this sort of mark.