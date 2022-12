NAP

Filon d'Oudairies - 13:44 Thurles

Filon d'Oudairies was beaten by a nose after looking the likely winner for much of the straight on his penultimate start over this course and distance, but he showed improved form to gain compensation back over this track and trip earlier this month. Filon d'Oudairies jumped on at the second-last and readily drew clear, passing the post with a five-and-a-half-length advantage. That performance underlined his effectiveness around here, as well as highlighted how he's in fine form at present, and he ought to launch a bold bid from a 7 lb higher mark.

No. 5 Filon D'oudairies (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.35 Trainer: J. P. Broderick, Ireland

Jockey: C. G. O'Dwyer

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 116

NEXT BEST

Marvel Fan - 14:44 Thurles

Marvel Fan was going the right way over hurdles in the spring and looks on a handy mark in this sphere. A winner on her return at Gowran Park last November, she disappointed at Leopardstown on her next start but then bounced back with a good runner-up effort at Fairyhouse in April, only just failing by a neck after running on strongly. She was in the process of putting up an even better effort a couple of weeks later at the same venue only to crash out at the last when the race was still in the balance. She impressed with how she moved through that contest, however, leaving the impression that she's on a good mark over hurdles, and she seemed in decent enough form in a couple of outings on the Flat in the autumn.