To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cheltenham: Build your Free Bet pot

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Taunton Racing Tips: Queen to hold court

Horse racing at Taunton
There's jumps racing at Taunton on Tuesday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Taunton on Tuesday...

"...she remains capable of slightly better in this sphere."

Queen of The Court

NAP

Queen of The Court - 16:15 Taunton

Irish point winner Queen of The Court has quickly developed into a better chaser than she was a hurdler and she has been found a nice opportunity here in a race lacking depth. Plenty of these modest handicappers have something to prove at present, but Queen of The Court arrives in decent form having followed up a wide-margin win at this venue with a creditable third off a higher mark at Huntingdon. Queen of The Court has had only three starts over fences under Rules, so she remains capable of slightly better in this sphere, while the drop in trip could also suit based on how much zest she has shown the last twice.

NEXT BEST

Premiumaccess - 15:05 Taunton

Premiumaccess offered encouragement on his return from 11 months off at Fontwell a couple of weeks ago and is worth siding with. Premiumaccess was still in contention when making a mistake at the second-last but he proved one-paced after that, understandably shaping like he was in need of the run. He is entitled to strip fitter for that and appeals as being on a decent mark after being dropped 2 lb for his Fontwell effort. The good form of the Colin Tizzard yard is also in his favour.

EACH-WAY

Lazy Sunday - 16:50 Taunton

Lazy Sunday looked like a well-handicapped horse when runner-up at Fontwell last time and she should launch a bold bid from a 3 lb higher mark. Lazy Sunday was strong in the betting for her handicap debut at Uttoxeter on New Year's Eve but she failed to meet expectations in a race that took place in gruelling conditions. She was given a wind operation prior to her outing at Fontwell a couple of weeks ago and was fitted with a tongue tie for the first time, and that helped bring about an improved performance. Lazy Sunday impressed with how strongly she travelled and she briefly looked in control when kicking clear on the home turn, trading at a short price in-running. She was unable to sustain that big move and wandered around after being headed on the run-in, but it was still a promising performance and one which suggests she remains capable of better.

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Queen of The Court @ 3.39/4 in the 16:15 at Taunton
NEXT BEST - Back Premiumaccess @ 5.04/1 in the 15:05 at Taunton
EACH-WAY - Back Lazy Sunday @ 6.511/2 in the 16:50 at Taunton

Taunton 22nd Feb (2m7f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Tuesday 22 February, 3.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Larkbarrow Lad
Esprit De Somoza
Premiumaccess
Millbank Flyer
Cooldine Bog
Some Detail
Mulcahys Hill
Wick Green
Lady Stanhow
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Taunton 22nd Feb (2m5f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Tuesday 22 February, 4.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Doyannie
Queen Of The Court
Fantomas
Furkash
Caro Des Flos
Arizona Glory
Dont Be Robin
Calarules
Geordie Washington
Rockhamtom
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Taunton 22nd Feb (3m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Tuesday 22 February, 4.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Flying Nun
White Hart Lady
Sienna Royale
Lazy Sunday
Winter Holiday
Sindabella
Leave My Alone
Salcombe
Do Ya Feel Lucky
Getaway Lucy
Castkitello
Miss M
Born In Borris
Bees And Honey
Puzzle Cache
Darcys Hill
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips