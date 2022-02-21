Taunton Racing Tips: Queen to hold court

NAP

Queen of The Court - 16:15 Taunton

Irish point winner Queen of The Court has quickly developed into a better chaser than she was a hurdler and she has been found a nice opportunity here in a race lacking depth. Plenty of these modest handicappers have something to prove at present, but Queen of The Court arrives in decent form having followed up a wide-margin win at this venue with a creditable third off a higher mark at Huntingdon. Queen of The Court has had only three starts over fences under Rules, so she remains capable of slightly better in this sphere, while the drop in trip could also suit based on how much zest she has shown the last twice.

No. 8 Queen Of The Court (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Grant Cann

Jockey: Archie Bellamy

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 89

NEXT BEST

Premiumaccess - 15:05 Taunton

Premiumaccess offered encouragement on his return from 11 months off at Fontwell a couple of weeks ago and is worth siding with. Premiumaccess was still in contention when making a mistake at the second-last but he proved one-paced after that, understandably shaping like he was in need of the run. He is entitled to strip fitter for that and appeals as being on a decent mark after being dropped 2 lb for his Fontwell effort. The good form of the Colin Tizzard yard is also in his favour.

No. 4 Premiumaccess (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 115

EACH-WAY

Lazy Sunday - 16:50 Taunton

Lazy Sunday looked like a well-handicapped horse when runner-up at Fontwell last time and she should launch a bold bid from a 3 lb higher mark. Lazy Sunday was strong in the betting for her handicap debut at Uttoxeter on New Year's Eve but she failed to meet expectations in a race that took place in gruelling conditions. She was given a wind operation prior to her outing at Fontwell a couple of weeks ago and was fitted with a tongue tie for the first time, and that helped bring about an improved performance. Lazy Sunday impressed with how strongly she travelled and she briefly looked in control when kicking clear on the home turn, trading at a short price in-running. She was unable to sustain that big move and wandered around after being headed on the run-in, but it was still a promising performance and one which suggests she remains capable of better.