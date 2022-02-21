- Trainer: Grant Cann
- Jockey: Archie Bellamy
- Age: 9
- Weight: 11st 1lbs
- OR: 89
Taunton Racing Tips: Queen to hold court
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Taunton on Tuesday...
"...she remains capable of slightly better in this sphere."
Queen of The Court
NAP
Queen of The Court - 16:15 Taunton
Irish point winner Queen of The Court has quickly developed into a better chaser than she was a hurdler and she has been found a nice opportunity here in a race lacking depth. Plenty of these modest handicappers have something to prove at present, but Queen of The Court arrives in decent form having followed up a wide-margin win at this venue with a creditable third off a higher mark at Huntingdon. Queen of The Court has had only three starts over fences under Rules, so she remains capable of slightly better in this sphere, while the drop in trip could also suit based on how much zest she has shown the last twice.
NEXT BEST
Premiumaccess offered encouragement on his return from 11 months off at Fontwell a couple of weeks ago and is worth siding with. Premiumaccess was still in contention when making a mistake at the second-last but he proved one-paced after that, understandably shaping like he was in need of the run. He is entitled to strip fitter for that and appeals as being on a decent mark after being dropped 2 lb for his Fontwell effort. The good form of the Colin Tizzard yard is also in his favour.
EACH-WAY
Lazy Sunday looked like a well-handicapped horse when runner-up at Fontwell last time and she should launch a bold bid from a 3 lb higher mark. Lazy Sunday was strong in the betting for her handicap debut at Uttoxeter on New Year's Eve but she failed to meet expectations in a race that took place in gruelling conditions. She was given a wind operation prior to her outing at Fontwell a couple of weeks ago and was fitted with a tongue tie for the first time, and that helped bring about an improved performance. Lazy Sunday impressed with how strongly she travelled and she briefly looked in control when kicking clear on the home turn, trading at a short price in-running. She was unable to sustain that big move and wandered around after being headed on the run-in, but it was still a promising performance and one which suggests she remains capable of better.
Taunton 22nd Feb (2m7f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Tuesday 22 February, 3.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Larkbarrow Lad
|Esprit De Somoza
|Premiumaccess
|Millbank Flyer
|Cooldine Bog
|Some Detail
|Mulcahys Hill
|Wick Green
|Lady Stanhow
Taunton 22nd Feb (2m5f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Tuesday 22 February, 4.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Doyannie
|Queen Of The Court
|Fantomas
|Furkash
|Caro Des Flos
|Arizona Glory
|Dont Be Robin
|Calarules
|Geordie Washington
|Rockhamtom
Taunton 22nd Feb (3m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 22 February, 4.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Flying Nun
|White Hart Lady
|Sienna Royale
|Lazy Sunday
|Winter Holiday
|Sindabella
|Leave My Alone
|Salcombe
|Do Ya Feel Lucky
|Getaway Lucy
|Castkitello
|Miss M
|Born In Borris
|Bees And Honey
|Puzzle Cache
|Darcys Hill