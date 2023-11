A Taunton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Taunton Nap - 14:25 - Back Non Stop

No. 9 Non Stop (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 110

Non Stop offered encouragement when fifth on his chasing debut at Kempton last month and he is expected to fare better with that run under his belt as he ultimately shaped like a lack of fitness told on his first start since March.

Non Stop was a dual winner over hurdles last season and, although he was last of five finishers at Kempton, he showed enough on his chasing debut to suggest that he can put his four-year-old weight allowance to good use in the early stages of the season.

The unexposed Non Stop should still have more to offer, while the good form of trainer Joe Tizzard is also in his favour.

Back Non Stop @ 4.84/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Taunton Next Best - 12:40 - Back Uncle Arthur

No. 10 Uncle Arthur SBK 9/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Liam Harrison

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 87

Uncle Arthur got no further than the first fence on his first start for Fergal O'Brien on his chasing debut at Bangor last month, but it's interesting that he attracted support and was sent off the 15/8 favourite.

Uncle Arthur was ultimately beaten a fair way back over hurdles at Chepstow a couple of weeks ago but the run was possibly needed on his first completed start since May, and the fact he had been sent off favourite at Bangor on his previous start suggests he is thought capable of better.

It's still early days for Uncle Arthur with this yard but he's potentially well treated based on his bumper form - he was a decisive winner at Worcester in June last year - so it would be little surprise if he still had more to offer over hurdles.