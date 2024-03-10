- Trainer: Sam Thomas
- Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 9lbs
- OR: 110
Taunton Racing Tips: Land a punt
Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Taunton on Monday.
A Taunton Nap and Next Best from Timeform
- Trainer: David Pipe
- Jockey: Jack Tudor
- Age: 5
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: 100
Taunton Nap - 15:10 - Back Just Over Land
Just Over Land was off for 12 weeks (had breathing operation) before landing a five-runner conditional jockeys' handicap at Lingfield last time by 18 lengths from Activist (who has since won his next two starts).
Soft ground clearly holds no fears for Just Over Land, who looked a class apart when making all when winning last time, and, open to further improvement, he looks capable of shrugging off a 10 lb rise in the weights.
To further encourage confidence, his trainer Sam Thomas has won with three of his last eight runners (one of whom was Just Over Land).
Taunton Next Best - 16:10 - Back Lady Balko
Former Irish Point winner Lady Balko has taken her form to a new level since stepping up in trip beyond two miles and she is fancied to defy a 7 lb rise for her C&D success last month.
David Pipe's mare clearly handles soft ground well (testing for her two wins) and with this longer trip likely to be in her favour given her good turn of foot, especially with no obvious pace up front, she's clearly the one to beat.
The Midwife was quite impressive when scoring at Market Rasen on her latest outing, so she's regarded as the main threat ahead of handicap-debutant Outside Adesa.
Taunton 11th Mar (3m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 11 March, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lady Balko
|The Midwife
|Outside Adesa
|Getupearly
|San Fermin
|Robinsville
|Always Busy
|Mollie Brown
|Bert Wilson
|Ithaka
|Hooky Street
|Captain Marco
|Karakoram
|Mister Upton
|Go On Ya Goodthing
|Known
