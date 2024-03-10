Serial Winners

Cheltenham Tips

Tony Calvin Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Kevin Blake Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Taunton Racing Tips: Land a punt

Horse racing at Taunton
Taunton stages jumps racing on Monday

Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Taunton on Monday.

  • A Taunton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Taunton Nap - 15:10 - Back Just Over Land

    Just Over Land was off for 12 weeks (had breathing operation) before landing a five-runner conditional jockeys' handicap at Lingfield last time by 18 lengths from Activist (who has since won his next two starts).

    Soft ground clearly holds no fears for Just Over Land, who looked a class apart when making all when winning last time, and, open to further improvement, he looks capable of shrugging off a 10 lb rise in the weights.

    To further encourage confidence, his trainer Sam Thomas has won with three of his last eight runners (one of whom was Just Over Land).

    Back Just Over Land on the Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

    Taunton Next Best - 16:10 - Back Lady Balko

    Former Irish Point winner Lady Balko has taken her form to a new level since stepping up in trip beyond two miles and she is fancied to defy a 7 lb rise for her C&D success last month.

    David Pipe's mare clearly handles soft ground well (testing for her two wins) and with this longer trip likely to be in her favour given her good turn of foot, especially with no obvious pace up front, she's clearly the one to beat.

    The Midwife was quite impressive when scoring at Market Rasen on her latest outing, so she's regarded as the main threat ahead of handicap-debutant Outside Adesa.

    Back Lady Balko on the Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

COMPLETELY FREE BET EVERY DAY OF CHELTENHAM

Get a completely FREE bet from Betfair on every day of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival (12-15 March). You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.

Taunton 11th Mar (3m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Monday 11 March, 4.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lady Balko
The Midwife
Outside Adesa
Getupearly
San Fermin
Robinsville
Always Busy
Mollie Brown
Bert Wilson
Ithaka
Hooky Street
Captain Marco
Karakoram
Mister Upton
Go On Ya Goodthing
Known
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Cheltenham Tips for Tuesday: Tony Calvin's quartet of big-price bets for Day 1

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Day 1 Cheltenham Runners: Quilixios can run a big race in Arkle

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Cheltenham Day 1 Tips: 3/1 selection headlines Daryl Carter's bets

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls Day 1 Cheltenham Runners: Liari has a chance in the Boodles

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Naas duo can outrun odds in Sunday big price double

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Big Winners on Betfair: Inspired punter wins £21k from £1 thanks to Cash-Out

More Horse Racing Tips