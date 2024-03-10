Taunton Racing Tips: Land a punt

A Taunton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Taunton Nap - 15:10 - Back Just Over Land

No. 6 Just Over Land (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 110

Just Over Land was off for 12 weeks (had breathing operation) before landing a five-runner conditional jockeys' handicap at Lingfield last time by 18 lengths from Activist (who has since won his next two starts).

Soft ground clearly holds no fears for Just Over Land, who looked a class apart when making all when winning last time, and, open to further improvement, he looks capable of shrugging off a 10 lb rise in the weights.

To further encourage confidence, his trainer Sam Thomas has won with three of his last eight runners (one of whom was Just Over Land).

Back Just Over Land on the Betfair Exchange Bet now

Taunton Next Best - 16:10 - Back Lady Balko

No. 1 Lady Balko (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.48 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 100

Former Irish Point winner Lady Balko has taken her form to a new level since stepping up in trip beyond two miles and she is fancied to defy a 7 lb rise for her C&D success last month.

David Pipe's mare clearly handles soft ground well (testing for her two wins) and with this longer trip likely to be in her favour given her good turn of foot, especially with no obvious pace up front, she's clearly the one to beat.

The Midwife was quite impressive when scoring at Market Rasen on her latest outing, so she's regarded as the main threat ahead of handicap-debutant Outside Adesa.