- Trainer: Dan Skelton
- Jockey: Harry Skelton
- Age: 7
- Weight: 10st 12lbs
- OR: 84
Taunton Racing Tips: Giulietta ready to strike
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Taunton on Tuesday.
"She ran too badly to be true when last seen at Ffos Las in December in horrible conditions and she is well worth another chance to prove herself on an attractive mark..."
A Taunton Nap and Next Best from Timeform
Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival
- Trainer: Gary Moore
- Jockey: Rob Hargreaves
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: 103
Taunton Nap - 15:20 - Back Giulietta
Giulietta is from a family that Dan Skelton knows well, and she is also bred to be much better than her current mark.
She shaped particularly well on her return and handicap debut over hurdles at Warwick in November, given a patient ride and making eye-catching headway on the bridle out wide on the home turn, unable to get past the eventual winner but pulling clear of the remainder.
She ran too badly to be true when last seen at Ffos Las in December in horrible conditions and she is well worth another chance to prove herself on an attractive mark.
Taunton Next Best - 14:20 - Back Time To Dazzle
Time To Dazzle wasn't given too much of a hard time in three starts last season and has duly showed improved form in handicaps this time around, finishing runner-up on his return at Uttoxeter in December, and taking a big step forward when opening his account at Fontwell last month.
He relished the return to a longer trip that day, having plenty in hand, hanging markedly to his right once clear on the run-in and eased near the finish. A subsequent 8 lb rise in the weights shouldn't be enough to prevent him following up.
