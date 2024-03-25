Taunton Racing Tips: Giulietta ready to strike

A Taunton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Taunton Nap - 15:20 - Back Giulietta

No. 6 Giulietta (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 84

Giulietta is from a family that Dan Skelton knows well, and she is also bred to be much better than her current mark.

She shaped particularly well on her return and handicap debut over hurdles at Warwick in November, given a patient ride and making eye-catching headway on the bridle out wide on the home turn, unable to get past the eventual winner but pulling clear of the remainder.

She ran too badly to be true when last seen at Ffos Las in December in horrible conditions and she is well worth another chance to prove herself on an attractive mark.

Taunton Next Best - 14:20 - Back Time To Dazzle

No. 8 Time To Dazzle (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Rob Hargreaves

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 103

Time To Dazzle wasn't given too much of a hard time in three starts last season and has duly showed improved form in handicaps this time around, finishing runner-up on his return at Uttoxeter in December, and taking a big step forward when opening his account at Fontwell last month.

He relished the return to a longer trip that day, having plenty in hand, hanging markedly to his right once clear on the run-in and eased near the finish. A subsequent 8 lb rise in the weights shouldn't be enough to prevent him following up.