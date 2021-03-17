US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Tampa (US) 17th Mar (R2 1m1f Claim)Show Hide
Wednesday 17 March, 4.45pm
|Sapphire Jubilee
|Rosalda
|Holy Diver
|Reina La Kelsy
|Crown Of Joy
|Paynter Fest
|Alexbabe
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his best bet Top of the Game won at Turf Paradise. Nick heads to Tampa Bay Downs with two more selections...
"Hopefully she can clear the field and make all"
Back Smokin Class Race 8 at 3.55/2 in the 19:48 at Tampa Bay Downs
Paynter Fest to repeat
Race 2 16:45 Tampa Bay Downs - Paynter Fest
Paynter Fest is my idea of the winner of this interesting restricted $5k claimer on the main track.
This mare beat Alexbabe in good style over this course last month. She was driven to the front inside the final furlong, and kept on will to score decisively. This was her best effort this year and has every right to move forward. She faced better down at Gulfstream Park last year, and has the form in the book to take this. Trainer Jon Arnett is having a solid meeting with a 18% strike rate, and has engaged the services of top jockey Antonio Gallardo. BSP is recommended.
Smokin Class a cut above
Race 8 19:48 Tampa Bay Downs - Smokin Class
Smokin Class can give veteran owner breeder Hal Queen another winner in this $16k maiden claimer on the main track.
This Big Drama filly finished fourth to Pacific Princess on debut last month. She showed plenty of pace before weakening out of contention inside the final furlong. This was a promising effort and will appreciate the ease in grade. Trainer Gerald Bennett places his horses where they can be competitive, and this is a perfect example. Bennett has a 23% strike rate and has sent out 40 winners at the meeting. Leading rider Samy Camacho has the riding assignment. Hopefully she can clear the field and make all. Anything around her Morning Line price of 3.55/2 will do.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +36.15
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 2
Returned: 1.87
