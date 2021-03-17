To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Wednesday

Smokin Class Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Smokin Class runs at Tampa Bay Downs

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his best bet Top of the Game won at Turf Paradise. Nick heads to Tampa Bay Downs with two more selections...

"Hopefully she can clear the field and make all"

Back Smokin Class Race 8 at 3.55/2 in the 19:48 at Tampa Bay Downs

Paynter Fest to repeat

Race 2 16:45 Tampa Bay Downs - Paynter Fest

Paynter Fest is my idea of the winner of this interesting restricted $5k claimer on the main track.

This mare beat Alexbabe in good style over this course last month. She was driven to the front inside the final furlong, and kept on will to score decisively. This was her best effort this year and has every right to move forward. She faced better down at Gulfstream Park last year, and has the form in the book to take this. Trainer Jon Arnett is having a solid meeting with a 18% strike rate, and has engaged the services of top jockey Antonio Gallardo. BSP is recommended.

Smokin Class a cut above

Race 8 19:48 Tampa Bay Downs - Smokin Class

Smokin Class can give veteran owner breeder Hal Queen another winner in this $16k maiden claimer on the main track.

This Big Drama filly finished fourth to Pacific Princess on debut last month. She showed plenty of pace before weakening out of contention inside the final furlong. This was a promising effort and will appreciate the ease in grade. Trainer Gerald Bennett places his horses where they can be competitive, and this is a perfect example. Bennett has a 23% strike rate and has sent out 40 winners at the meeting. Leading rider Samy Camacho has the riding assignment. Hopefully she can clear the field and make all. Anything around her Morning Line price of 3.55/2 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +36.15

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 2
Returned: 1.87

Recommended bets

Back Paynter Fest Race 2 at BSP in the 16:45 at Tampa Bay Downs
Back Smokin Class Race 8 at 3.55/2 in the 19:48 at Tampa Bay Downs

