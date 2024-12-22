Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know

Kosasiempre was a fair hurdler and won a couple of handicaps in that sphere but she proved herself a better chaser when making a successful start over fences at Leicester a few weeks ago.

Kosasiempre travelled typically well under a confident ride, made smooth headway from four out and forged clear inside the final half-furlong to score by five and a half lengths.

The way she moved through that race suggests she could have more to offer over fences so she still has the Timeform 'small p' to highlight she's a likely improver, and she looks up to defying a 7 lb rise in the weights.

Recommended Bet Back Kosasiempre in the 13:13 at Fakenham SBK 4/5

Lunar Contact has raised his game since fitted with cheekpieces and ridden positively and he probably hasn't finished improving.

Lunar Contact won a couple of three-mile handicap chases at this venue, proving especially impressive on the second occasion when drawing 12 lengths clear, and then completed the hat-trick with the minimum of fuss over hurdles at Southwell last month.

He's now 12 lb higher than when last seen over fences but he's earned that rise in the weights and he still has the Timeform 'small p' to show that he's a likely improver. This race will pose a different test as he's down in trip, but he's been travelling comfortably since the cheekpieces were applied and he should prove difficult to peg back.

Recommended Bet Back Lunar Contact in the 15:13 at Fakenham SBK 6/4

Book of Life is still searching for a first win for Ian Williams but he has fallen a long way in the weights since joining the yard and has offered some encouragement on the all-weather of late.

Book of Life has finished in the frame on his last four starts on the all-weather and has been runner-up the last twice, leaving the impression that it shouldn't be long before he snaps the losing sequence.

He was beaten only a short-head on his penultimate start and then arguably posted an even better effort in defeat last time when half a length behind the reopposing Swatch after conceding first run in a steadily-run race. He can turn the tables on these 2 lb better terms and finally take advantage of a BHA mark that is more than 20 lb lower than at the start of the season.

Recommended Bet Back Book of Life in the 15:30 at Lingfield SBK 15/8

