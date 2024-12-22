Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Fakenham and Lingfield on Sunday...
-
Kosasiempre a better chaser than hurdler
-
Lunar Contact difficult to peg back
-
Book of Life can gain deserved success
-
Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak
-
Watch Alan Shearer vs Rachael Blackmore in a very special quiz here!
Kosasiempre open to further progress
Kosasiempre was a fair hurdler and won a couple of handicaps in that sphere but she proved herself a better chaser when making a successful start over fences at Leicester a few weeks ago.
Kosasiempre travelled typically well under a confident ride, made smooth headway from four out and forged clear inside the final half-furlong to score by five and a half lengths.
The way she moved through that race suggests she could have more to offer over fences so she still has the Timeform 'small p' to highlight she's a likely improver, and she looks up to defying a 7 lb rise in the weights.
Improving Lunar Contact can complete four-timer
Lunar Contact has raised his game since fitted with cheekpieces and ridden positively and he probably hasn't finished improving.
Lunar Contact won a couple of three-mile handicap chases at this venue, proving especially impressive on the second occasion when drawing 12 lengths clear, and then completed the hat-trick with the minimum of fuss over hurdles at Southwell last month.
He's now 12 lb higher than when last seen over fences but he's earned that rise in the weights and he still has the Timeform 'small p' to show that he's a likely improver. This race will pose a different test as he's down in trip, but he's been travelling comfortably since the cheekpieces were applied and he should prove difficult to peg back.
Top-rated Book of Life can take advantage of reduced mark
Book of Life is still searching for a first win for Ian Williams but he has fallen a long way in the weights since joining the yard and has offered some encouragement on the all-weather of late.
Book of Life has finished in the frame on his last four starts on the all-weather and has been runner-up the last twice, leaving the impression that it shouldn't be long before he snaps the losing sequence.
He was beaten only a short-head on his penultimate start and then arguably posted an even better effort in defeat last time when half a length behind the reopposing Swatch after conceding first run in a steadily-run race. He can turn the tables on these 2 lb better terms and finally take advantage of a BHA mark that is more than 20 lb lower than at the start of the season.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here!
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Grand National Festival 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Grand National Festival Tips: Kevin Blake has three selections for Day 1 of Aintree from 5/2 to 6/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Paul Nicholls Grand National Festival Day 1 Runners: Stage Star is a player on Thursday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Grand National Antepost Tips: Beauport to run a massive race for Twister at 25/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Grand National Antepost Tips: Beauport to run a massive race for Twister at 25/1