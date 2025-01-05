Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a front runner to note

As The Fella Says a sure-fire improver

Cheltenham bumper winner has big chance at Naas

I Shut That d'Or can make all

Nicky Henderson can boast a 27% strike rate at Plumpton and As The Fella Says must have a good chance on the back of his promising Rules debut.

He cost £60,000 after winning an Irish point and he showed plenty to work on when runner-up in a maiden hurdle at Warwick last month, beaten only by his main market rival who had already shown plenty of ability.

As The Fella Says travelled with plenty of purpose on that occasion, making some novicey mistakes at his hurdles, and just one paced in the closing stages, leaving the impression he'd come forward for the run both experience and fitness wise.

This looks a good race for the track, with some top yards represented, but As The Fella Says comes out top on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and still has the 'small p' attached to his rating, signifying he's open to improvement. He is expected to make the most of the weight he receives from the previous winners in the field.

Recommended Bet Back As The Fella Says in the 13:35 Plumpton SBK 6/4

Willie Mullins has won the Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle on eight occasions since 2001, and he saddles half of the field in this year's renewal, too, but preference is for Jasmin de Vaux.

He was successful on his sole start in points and made a deep impression on his Rules debut last season when storming to a 15-length success in a bumper at Naas, marking himself out as a live candidate for the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival.

He duly proved himself up to the task and ran to a high level when following up a couple of months later at Cheltenham, still looking on the weak side, but showcasing plenty of natural ability to provide Mullins with his hundredth Cheltenham Festival winner.

He was unable to complete a hat-trick of wins in that sphere at Punchestown on his final start last season, but he landed the odds in style on his return and hurdling debut at Navan last month, overcoming a novicey round of jumping but once again confirming himself an excellent prospect.

Jasmin de Vaux has always shaped like a stayer, so this step up to two and a half miles is expected to suit him well, and he has the potential to be top rank in this division this season.

Recommended Bet Back Jasmin de Vaux in the 13:55 Naas SBK 11/8

Joe Tizzard is enjoying a fine season so far and I Shut That d'Or is just one horse who has returned rejuvenated having lost his way in the previous campaign.

One of the main catalysts for his return to form has been the switch to more positive riding tactics, winning two of his last three starts, both over this course and distance, and each of them when making all of the running.

Admittedly, his task was made easier last time when his main market rival departed at halfway, but his jumping was very impressive that day, bold at his fences and not giving his rivals a chance of getting involved.

This track and front-running tactics suit each other well and the Timeform pace map forcasts a 'very weak' pace. Therefore, I Shut That d'Or should get an easy lead, and if he's in the same form as last time, a subsequent 6lb rise won't be enough to stop him (he's still well treated on the pick of his form).

Recommended Bet Back I Shut That d'Or in the 15:15 Plumpton SBK 6/4

