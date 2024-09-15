Sunday Racing Tips: Henri Matisse should be tough to beat say Timeform

In-form sprinter Strike Red holds solid claims

Ten Pounds can continue on an upward curve

Henri Matisse can show his class in National Stakes

There are plenty in with a shout in this competitive sprint handicap but Strike Red holds clear claims and looks set to launch a bold bid.

Strike Red is still searching for his first win this season but he has been running well of late and followed a creditable sixth with a better effort when runner-up in another competitive sprint handicap at York's Ebor Festival.

He found only a lightly-raced three-year-old too strong there so still looks fairly treated after edging up 1 lb, especially when you consider he's still 1 lb lower than when successful in a big-field handicap at the Curragh last year.

Recommended Bet Back Strike Red in the 13:50 at the Curragh SBK 13/2

There are some promising three-year-olds in this seven-furlong handicap, most notably Ten Pounds who was such an impressive winner when completing the hat-trick on his handicap debut at Newcastle last month.

That valuable Racing League Handicap at Newcastle had looked much more competitive than the two novices Ten Pounds had won. However, Ten Pounds proved a cut above his rivals on his handicap debut and was well on top at the finish, passing the post with a two-and-a-half-length advantage.

The way Ten Pounds tanked his way through that and quickened up to readily assume control marked him out as a smart horse in the making, earning him the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag to highlight he'd likely be of interest next time. He also has the Timeform 'p' for likely improver and can overcome a 9 lb rise in the weights.

Recommended Bet Back Ten Pounds in the 14:40 at Doncaster SBK 7/2

Henri Matisse has made the perfect start to his career and should prove difficult to beat in the National Stakes.

Henri Matisse overcame inexperience to win a six-furlong maiden at the Curragh on debut and he then took a big step forward to follow up in the Group 2 Railway Stakes over the same course, scoring with a bit to spare.

He was again better than the winning margin would suggest when making it three from three in the Futurity Stakes on his first start over seven furlongs as he quickened up nicely and looked set to go clear in the final furlong only to jink left. That kept the margin to a length but it was still a smart display and one which promises even better to come as he matures with experience.

He takes high rank among this season's juveniles and is 6 lb clear of his rivals at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this contest.

Recommended Bet Back Henri Matisse in the 16:10 at the Curragh SBK 10/11

