Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Tunbridge Wells can win again say Timeform

Tunbridge Wells looks a good prospect

State Actor can complete a hat-trick

Ambiente Friendly can take Irish Derby

Tunbridge Wells is bred to be smart - he's a brother to Prix Morny/Middle Park winner Blackbeard - and he shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up to another above-average newcomer on his debut at Navan last month.

He was sent off at prohibitive odds, but progressed as expected when going one place better over this course and distance last time, moving through the race nicely and well on top at the finish.

Tunbridge Wells looked far from the finished article that day, while the runner-up ran a cracker to finish second in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot last week, so the form looks solid. Tunbridge Wells carries the Horse In Focus Flag, has the Timeform small 'p' attached to his rating, and is Timeform top-rated, so he makes plenty of appeal up in grade; he also goes in first-time cheekpieces.

Recommended Bet Back Tunbridge Wells in the 13:40 Curragh SBK 7/4

Ambiente Friendly was a rare first-time-out two-year-old winner for James Fanshawe last season, which marked him out as being above average, and he has developed into a very smart performer up in trip this season.

He was impressive when beating Illinois in the Lingfield Derby Trial - that form recieved a boost at Roya Ascot last week - and he ran a cracker when finding only City of Troy too strong in the Derby at Epsom.

Ambiente Friendly sweated up beforehand, but that seemingly didn't effect his performance, impressing with how well he travelled through the race, but unable to find the same turn of foot as the winner, slightly caught behind the loose horse once City of Troy shot by.

Los Angeles was three and a quarter lengths behind in third and Ambiente Friendly is fancied to confirm that form, his natural speed likely to prove the difference.

Recommended Bet Back Ambiente Friendly in the 16:05 Curragh SBK 5/4

State Actor displayed promise on his first two starts on the all-weather at Dundalk, but he has shown much improved form since switched to turf, opening his account in a heavy-ground maiden over this course and distance in April, and following up in grand style on handicap debut last time.

The form of his maiden win is working out well and he won with more in hand than the official margin suggests last time, held up in rear and coming through with a storming run to lead well inside the final furlong.

That display marked him out as a very progressive four-year-old, and that was a strong field he dismantled, so he makes plenty of appeal in his hat-trick bid from 9 lb higher in a race which doesn't look all that more competitive.