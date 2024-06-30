Ryan Moore: Los Angeles our number one in Irish Derby
Ryan Moore has five three rides on Irish Derby day at the Curragh on Sunday, and here the Betfair Ambassador discusses his trio of chances...
-
Ryan Moore has three rides at the Curragh on Sunday
-
Los Angeles looking to go two better in Irish Derby
-
Tunbridge Wells wears cheekpieces for the first time
-
Mundi will be suited to quicker conditions
13:40 - Tunbridge Wells
Tunbridge Wells (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 21
We had four in here, all of whom would have acquitted themselves well, and the only one to step aside was Whistlejacket. Tenebrism's half-brother Henri Matisse showed a willing attitude to just get up here for me on his debut, and he is a colt of some potential. I also thought Tunbridge Wells was very impressive when beating the subsequent Queen Mary runner-up last time.
We also run Gowran winner The Parthenon, but I haven't ridden him before. Either of the three have the potential to go and win this - though this is certainly not all about our horses with Arizona Blaze and York winner The Strikin Viking in the line-up - but my mount Tunbridge Wells, who wears cheekpieces here, has achieved the most of ours to date.
15:25 - Mundi
Mundi (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 17
Both of our colts have to improve to win this, but Master Of The Hunt did it well last time - that was probably a career-best for him in first-time cheekpieces - and we think my mount Mundi is better than he showed for me behind Chief Little Rock here last time.
He was unsuited by the soft ground there and he didn't stay 1m2f in those conditions, so this expected better surface will suit him. I liked this beautifully bred colt, a brother to Churchill among others, when he won on his debut at Dundalk.
16:05 - Los Angeles
Los Angeles (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 11-13
Epsom runner-up Ambiente Friendly is clearly the one to beat - and his Lingfield win has worked out well, too - but Los Angeles is progressing well in his own right and he can hopefully come forward to meet the challenge.
He has over 3 lengths to find with Ambiente Friendly on their Derby running but, as I said, let's hope his rate of progress hasn't stopped quite yet. And a different day, on a different track, will hopefully bring about a different result.
Matsuri is the unknown in here, but this is a massive step up in class for him after his admittedly impressive Leicester win. Our other horses are certainly not no-hopers, but Los Angeles is our obvious number one going into the race.
Timeform Verdict
Tunbridge Wells - 13:40 Curragh
Tunbridge Wells, a brother to the dual Group 1-winning two-year-old Blackbeard, looked a good prospect when runner-up on debut at Navan in May and he built on that promise to score in decisive fashion over this course and distance earlier this month.
Tunbridge Wells still didn't look like the finished article but he kept on strongly to score by two and three-quarter lengths from Mighty Eriu, who gave the form a boost by finishing runner-up in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot. Tunbridge Wells heads Timeform's ratings by 2lb based on that display, he still has the 'p' to suggest there's more to come and he looks like the one to beat.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
