Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's view
Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Goodwood on Sunday...
Timeform highlight three selections for Sunday's racing
King of Conquest the one to beat
Hedonista a stayer to keep on side
Racingbreaks Ryder on a good mark
King of Conquest can strike
King Of Conquest
- J: William Buick
- T: Charlie Appleby
- F: 16423-452
There are a couple of listed events on what is an interesting card at Goodwood on Sunday, but the more open of the two on paper is the Tapster Stakes (17:05), a race for older horses run over a mile and a half.
It is the Charlie Appleby-trained King of Conquest (127) who tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and he looks very interesting. He completed a four-timer in a listed event over a mile and a quarter at this course in May last year and, while he is without a win since, he arguably proved at least as good as ever when narrowly beaten in the Group 3 Aston Park Stakes at Newbury three weeks ago.
He was beaten only late on that day, kicking clear and looking the likeliest winner - he traded at 1.14 in running on Betfair - only to be run down by a nice type coming from much further back. That form sets a good standard in this race and he is fancied to deservedly go one place better now dropping back into listed company.
Hedonista improving all the time
Hedonista (Ire)
- J: Tom Marquand
- T: Ed Walker
- F: 213041-2
Hedonista won a couple of times on the all-weather last season, looking a useful prospect when opening his account in handicaps from a BHA mark of 72 at Kempton in September, and she improved further on her return when finishing runner-up at Ascot last month.
She proved she is just as effective on turf that day, pushing the well-in winner close, beaten only a head and comfortably on top of the remainder. That run should have brought her forward again and she is a young stayer to keep on the right side having been raised just 2 lb in the weights.
Racingbreaks Ryder can resume winning ways
Racingbreaks Ryder (Ire)
- J: William Buick
- T: Charles Hills
- F: 00067-004
This looks an open handicap and it may be worth taking a chance on Racingbreaks Ryder, who completed a four-timer at Ascot just over a year ago before losing his form somewhat.
However, he took a step back in the right direction when hitting the frame over course and distance 16 days ago, doing well to finish as close as he did given how far back he came from.
That was a good race for the grade, the winner a progressive, well-handicapped sort who looks destined for a higher grade, and there doesn't appear to be a horse of that calibre in this, so Racingbreaks Ryder will remain of interest from 2 lb lower, which is 7 lb lower than his last winning mark - he is at least 2 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.
