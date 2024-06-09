Daryl Carter's Tips: Ryder's ready to roll at Goodwood

Two Sunday bets

Buick can get the best out of NAP Ryder

Deauville Legend can bounce back

I am happy to give another chance to Racingbreaks Ryder - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who had been highlighted in this column as a strong NAP for the Thirsk Hunt Cup on his penultimate start but ran no race. We were correct to let him go last time, but he did catch the eye when he returned to the handling of William Buick over course and distance last month and finished with zest to run on strongly at the finish.

The handicapper has been quick to relent in three runs this season, dropping him eight pounds, including two for his latest effort, which was by and large the best run of the season where he was unfavoured by his racing position. The most eye-catching period of his recent outing was the final 100 yards, where he turned on the turbos, and that was enough to think he was coming to the boil.

Now, he can come out on top from a reduced mark, with Buick remaining in the saddle. Most people would have seen Toimy Son in the same race as the selection finishing well, but Racingbreaks Ryder had to wait for a run and allowed that horse first crack. Buick didn't pull the stick through until he was in the clear, and by that time, Toimy Son had made an effort that only narrowly clocked a faster furlong time (6th furlong) while the selection managed to pick up just as well in the closing stages on the clock.

With better positioning on his rival, Racingbreaks Ryder can get the better of Toimy Son, who is not always guaranteed to reproduce a performance and is drawn widest. Speeding Bullett was well supported for us at Epsom nine days ago, and he rates a big threat turned out quickly and may be worth a small saver. At the same time, Finns Charm may prefer going this way around.

Back the selection at 4/15.00 or bigger.

15:55 Goodwood - No bet

The day's most exciting horse comes in the form of the potentially very, very useful Sea Just In Time, who shaped with significant promise at Newmarket on debut, quickening twice to slam her rivals.

The form of that race was okay, with the second a subsequent winner and the ten-length fourth going close at Bath next time, but in truth, only daylight held the second spot. She is the second horse to excite me this season after only City Of Troy, and I expect her to be mixing it in Group 1 contests before the season is out, including holding a prominent place in the Irish Oaks market.

The three-year-old is impeccably bred, and connections took this with the brilliant Sea Of Class in 2018 - a multiple Group 1 winner - and I expect her to follow suit. Nothing in this race holds the potential that she does, and it would be exceptionally disappointing if she were not good enough to land this contest.

Lava Stream is of interest once handicaps are tackled again, and interestingly, they are willing to damage this lenient mark for a crack at this. She may be the play in the W/O market on the day.

Still, the William Haggas filly is worth noting for followers to be excited about. The market has her well found, so there is no advised bet. However, any drift to 11/102.11 would be of firm interest.

King Of Conquest under William Buick was how I initially leant here. Still, on closer inspection, he may have been slightly flattered by his nose second to the reappearing Middle Earth at Newbury, who was unfavoured by his racing position. The even-money favourite was disappointing, and those behind him were mere handicaps. He is now the shortest price he has been since winning a Wolverhampton Class 3 Handicap. Despite this being a drop in grade, this is his most challenging assignment to date, and it was only at his penultimate start that Buick abandoned him for Castle Way.

I couldn't take the 6/42.50 it's too short. There was support for Deauville Legend - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - at Chester when returning from 257 days off the track, but that dried up, and he was a late drifter in the market, which may suggest he needed the outing. If that is the case - which it looked visually - then it's worth looking at that run positively, having only fallen foul inside the final furlong.

It was unusual forward-going tactics in first-time blinkers for a keen horse last year, which may also suggest that connections were looking for him to strip fitter.

It's no surprise the market has taken that run literally, given his fresh record, and he looks worth chancing to bounce back now that he is race-fit. He would hold serious claims on the balance of his form, including his narrow defeat to New London in July 2023. It's wise to remember that only four runs ago, he was sent off favourite for the Melbourne Cup, and he was an unlucky loser in the Hardwick Stakes behind Pyledriver three outings ago.

He looks a shade overpriced. At the same time, Aimeric has done nothing but impress in his last two starts and is a big danger if handling this undulating track and the pace of this move up in grade. His concern is not the step up in grade but that he is best when fresh.

I am happy to play Deauville Legend at 3/14.00 or bigger, but you may get 7/24.50 on the day.