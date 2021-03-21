Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 21 March

#1 Camps Bay - Durbanville R4 (13:00 GMT)

Camps Bay has improved since a short break to finish runner-up at Kenilworth the last twice, beaten only by a potentially useful sort last time. That form sets a good standard and he will prove hard to beat. Erturul is not one to underestimate, though, while Wordsworth is also considered.

#1 Blingking - Durbanville R6 (14:10 GMT)

Blingking improved with more or less each start last year and looked better than ever when finding only one too good over a similar trip at Kenilworth last time. He once again goes in the blinkers and he will prove hard to beat if running to a similar level. Alingalonga looks the likely danger.

#2 Masked Vigilante - Durbanville R7 (14:45 GMT)

Masked Vigilante looked potentially useful when making a winning debut at Kenilworth two weeks ago, overcoming greenness and comfortably coming out on top. There should be improvement in him now, and is a confident selection. Global Goddess could provide the biggest competition.

