To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 21 March

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Sunday

Timeform provide three selections at Durbanville on Sunday.

"That form sets a good standard..."

Timeform on Camps Bay

#1 Camps Bay - Durbanville R4 (13:00 GMT)

Camps Bay has improved since a short break to finish runner-up at Kenilworth the last twice, beaten only by a potentially useful sort last time. That form sets a good standard and he will prove hard to beat. Erturul is not one to underestimate, though, while Wordsworth is also considered.

#1 Blingking - Durbanville R6 (14:10 GMT)

Blingking improved with more or less each start last year and looked better than ever when finding only one too good over a similar trip at Kenilworth last time. He once again goes in the blinkers and he will prove hard to beat if running to a similar level. Alingalonga looks the likely danger.

#2 Masked Vigilante - Durbanville R7 (14:45 GMT)

Masked Vigilante looked potentially useful when making a winning debut at Kenilworth two weeks ago, overcoming greenness and comfortably coming out on top. There should be improvement in him now, and is a confident selection. Global Goddess could provide the biggest competition.

Recommended bets

#1 Camps Bay - Durbanville R4 (13:00 GMT)
#1 Blingking - Durbanville R6 (14:10 GMT)
#2 Masked Vigilante - Durbanville R7 (14:45 GMT)

Durban (RSA) 21st Mar (R6 1600m Mdn)

Show Hide

Sunday 21 March, 2.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Blingking
Happy Aristocrat
Alingalonga
Freedom Park
Sabinas Prodigy
Lord Marmite
Old Tawny
Abraham Lincoln
Twilight Zone
Grand Escape
Linguee
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Durban (RSA) 21st Mar (R7 1250m Stks)

Show Hide

Sunday 21 March, 2.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Justforkix
Masked Vigilante
Persistance
Star Master
Zacpack Assassin
Dunneball
Global Goddess
Karen Blixen
Oh So Squishy
Queen Margot
Silver Slippers
Sydney Slicker
Zambaq
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles