A Southwell Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Southwell Nap - 19:30 - Back Yajooz

It was only five days ago that Yaajooz made a promising start to life with George Boughey and with improvement very much on the cards he can quickly go one better in this handicap for three-year-olds over seven furlongs.

A progressive type for Charlie Fellowes last autumn, Yaajooz improved again on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton last week when second to My Margie and deserves extra credit for that effort as he got trapped behind rivals at a crucial stage and conceded first run to the winner as a result. He looks well up to opening his account off the same mark here.

Southwell Next Best - 20:30 - Back Showtime Mahomes

Grant Tuer's Showtime Mahomes looks on an attractive mark in the closing event on the card. While he hasn't been seen since November, he has run some good races when fresh in the past, finishing placed in some competitive events on turf first time out in the last couple of seasons.

He ended last year with some creditable efforts in defeat on the all-weather and caught the eye on his final start at Wolverhampton when a length and a half third to the now-useful Intervention. Showtime Mahomes did well to finish as close as he did after still having plenty to do on the home turn and looks capable of a big run off the same mark here.

Southwell Each Way - 20:00 - Back Retraction

Retraction is still seeking a first win but he's a lightly-raced four-year-old and looks worth an each-way interest on just his second start for Ruth Carr. The brother to a useful Godolphin winner had previously shown ability in three outings for James Horton and shaped well on his handicap debut over this same course and distance earlier this month. Sent off at 33/1 for his first outing on the all-weather, Retraction ran on late without being given too hard a race to take fourth behind Cephalus who has won again since, as has the third. That was Retraction's first start for six months and he may well step forward again with that run under his belt.