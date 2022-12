NAP

Twilight Madness - 14:35 Southwell

Twilight Madness shaped well to finish third in a six-furlong handicap at Chelmsford on his penultimate outing, when he was beaten little more than a length after racing wide without cover, and he built on that promise to register a game success in a five-furlong handicap at Newcastle last month. That was Twilight Madness' first attempt at the minimum trip and he coped well with the test, showing plenty of speed before digging deep to score by a neck. That added to the solid record Twilight Madness has compiled on the all-weather and he still looks fairly treated after a 3 lb rise in the weights as he was competitive off higher marks earlier in the year.

No. 5 (1) Twilight Madness SBK 5/2 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Simon Hodgson

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 77

NEXT BEST

Walking On Clouds - 13:25 Southwell

Walking On Clouds shaped with promise when runner-up in a seven-furlong handicap at Newcastle on his first start for Grant Tuer (was previously trained in Ireland by Padraig Roche) and he also offered plenty of encouragement when a close-up fifth over that course and distance a couple of weeks ago. Things didn't work out ideally for Walking on Clouds last time as he was dropped out to get cover from a wide draw and was forced to switch for a run after travelling smoothly. However, he kept on powerfully to be beaten little more than a length at the line, leaving the impression that he's in good heart and on a handy mark (he won off a 1lb higher mark for his previous yard over this six-furlong trip at Fairyhouse in May).

No. 5 (7) Walking On Clouds (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Grant Tuer

Jockey: Oliver Stammers

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 60

EACH-WAY

Eligible - 16:25 Southwell

Eligible was disappointing at Newcastle last time but it's easy enough to overlook that effort as he seemed uncomfortable with the pace on his first attempt at six furlongs. He is better judged on the form he showed on his penultimate start when successful over this course and distance of seven furlongs at Southwell. Eligible was comfortably on top at the finish after leading on the bridle inside the final half-furlong, and the form of that contest has worked out well with the runner-up and third both winning next time. He still looks well treated off a 5 lb higher mark judged on that display.