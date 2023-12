A Southwell NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Southwell NAP - 19:30 - Back Tea Sea

No. 1 (1) Tea Sea (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.32 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: William Carson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 61

Tea Sea returned from 11 weeks off with a much-improved performance to open his account at this course last week, hitting the front over a furlong out and quickly forging clear from there to win by four and a half lengths in emphatic fashion.

This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround, but it goes without saying that Tea Sea is potentially very well treated under a 6 lb penalty if arriving in the same sort of form, with the speed he showed last time suggesting the drop back to seven furlongs won't be an issue, either.

Southwell Next Best - 18:30 - Back Aqwaam

No. 5 (9) Aqwaam SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Kieran O'Neill

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 83

Aqwaam has taken his form up a notch in winning his last two starts, first scoring easily at Chelmsford in early-November and then defying a 5 lb higher mark to follow up at Newcastle a couple of weeks later.

Well on top at the finish on the last occasion, just needing to be kept up to his work to win by three quarters of a length, Aqwaam is clearly in the form of his life and a further 2 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to stop him in his hat-trick bid if picking up where he left off last month.

Southwell Each-Way - 19:00 - Back Sandret

No. 10 (11) Sandret (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Ben Haslam

Jockey: Andrew Breslin

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 68

Sandret shaped encouragingly after four months off when filling the runner-up spot at Newcastle last time, passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having met trouble from two furlongs out.

That was a big step back in the right direction and he's worth a chance to build on it from just a 1 lb higher mark, very much one for the shortlist in a wide-open contest.