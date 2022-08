NAP

So Grateful - 18:40 Southwell

So Grateful gained reward for a string of consistent effort when landing a six-furlong handicap at this venue last month, winning with more in hand than the margin of a length and a quarter would suggest. He disappointed on the turf at Nottingham but proved better than ever here last week, scoring by a length and three-quarters after racing with zest. The way he went through that suggests he will cope with this drop back to five furlongs, while he is clearly well suited by this track.

No. 1 (8) So Grateful SBK 6/4 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Michael & David Easterby

Jockey: Joanna Mason

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 68

NEXT BEST

Ring of Gold - 19:40 Southwell

Ring of Gold was in fine form towards the end of 2021 and he posted a career-best effort when last seen at Kempton in December. He was waited with in a race run at a solid tempo and he made good headway early in the straight before leading inside the final half-furlong and pulling two and a three-quarter lengths clear. He has a 5 lb higher mark to deal with here and an eight-month absence to overcome but that was an impressive display at Kempton, backed up by a good sectional time, and he still looks well handicapped.