Southwell Racing Tips: Seagulls to swoop

NAP

Zarzyni - 18:00 Southwell

Zarzyni has run well to finish second on both starts here this winter and he can gain a deserved victory. He found only the unexposed Fernando Rah too strong over course and distance in December and the form of that race has worked out well, with four of those horses in behind him winning next time out. Zarzyni went close to winning himself here over six furlongs last month, faring best of those who had been held up in a race that wasn't run at a strong gallop by sprint standards. Those performances have highlighted that he is on a fair mark and is in excellent order, and this looks like a good opportunity to get back to winning ways.

No. 2 (1) Zarzyni (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.64 Trainer: David Barron

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 96

NEXT BEST

Seagulls Nest - 18:30 Southwell

Seagulls Nest was only narrowly denied off this mark at Newcastle on Saturday and holds obvious claims based on that performance. Seagulls Nest travelled well in that mile-and-a-half handicap and made good headway over two furlongs out before throwing down a strong challenge. She was denied by half a length, but the winner was unexposed at the trip and it's worth focusing on how she pulled three lengths clear of the third. That highlighted that she is on a competitive mark and it's still relatively early days for her with Mick Appleby, who has a well-earned reputation for getting the best out of his recruits.