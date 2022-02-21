To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Southwell Racing Tips: Seagulls to swoop

Horse racing at Southwell
The all-weather action on Tuesday comes from Southwell

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP and Next Best selection at Southwell on Tuesday...

"That highlighted that she is on a competitive mark..."

Seagulls Nest

NAP

Zarzyni - 18:00 Southwell

Zarzyni has run well to finish second on both starts here this winter and he can gain a deserved victory. He found only the unexposed Fernando Rah too strong over course and distance in December and the form of that race has worked out well, with four of those horses in behind him winning next time out. Zarzyni went close to winning himself here over six furlongs last month, faring best of those who had been held up in a race that wasn't run at a strong gallop by sprint standards. Those performances have highlighted that he is on a fair mark and is in excellent order, and this looks like a good opportunity to get back to winning ways.

NEXT BEST

Seagulls Nest - 18:30 Southwell

Seagulls Nest was only narrowly denied off this mark at Newcastle on Saturday and holds obvious claims based on that performance. Seagulls Nest travelled well in that mile-and-a-half handicap and made good headway over two furlongs out before throwing down a strong challenge. She was denied by half a length, but the winner was unexposed at the trip and it's worth focusing on how she pulled three lengths clear of the third. That highlighted that she is on a competitive mark and it's still relatively early days for her with Mick Appleby, who has a well-earned reputation for getting the best out of his recruits.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Zarzyni @ 2.56/4 in the 18:00 at Southwell
NEXT BEST - Back Seagulls Nest @ 4.03/1 in the 18:30 at Southwell

Zarzyni
Batocchi
Seagulls Nest
Bird For Life
The Resdev Way
Heron
Wadacre Gogo
Kittens Dream
Ayda
Party Planner
Henry The Fifth
Quiet Thunder
Chef De Troupe
